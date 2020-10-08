Social media accounts

www.facebook.come/chappell4saco

www.facebook.com/mchappell2

Occupation:

Firefighter

Education:

High School Graduate

Community Organizations:

Saco Little League

Good Shepard Parish

Big Brother

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Golf

Home improvement

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Criminal Justice and Public Safety.

Labor and Housing.

Veterans and Legal Affairs.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. Hospital capacities showed they were not over run with patients, the state should have been opened earlier. Especially the counties that had very low numbers. Small business have been devastated.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Every aspect of the budget will be reduced. Hiring freezes. All state entities will have to take a cut across the board. Non priority projects will be shelfed. Open up the state to increase revenues.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I won’t always vote with my party. I will vote for what is best for Saco. We need to reduces government’s overreach into day to day life. Creating tons of bills every session is getting out of hand.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Keeping the young generation living in Maine. Create good paying jobs & bring in good companies. Need more focus on technical careers and jobs in the trades. We have the oldest population in the USA.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am. I’m open to bi-partisan conversations & agreements to ideas that make sense for Maine. We represent our districts. We shouldn’t be narrow minded to one way of thinking or party platform.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Everyone’s goal should be to recover Maine from this pandemic & commit to rejuvenating all small businesses, creating jobs & getting all citizens to a quality of life they desire.

