Occupation:

Chiropractor and small business owner

Education:

Gray-New Gloucester High School, Gray, Maine, Diploma, 1989 Simmons College, Boston, Mass., B.S. in Biology, 1993 Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic, Spartanburg, S.C., Doctorate in Chiropractic, 2002

Community Organizations:

Currently, I’m a member of the Gorham Republicans Club and my business, Back On Track Wellness continues to regularly donate to charitable events and causes in Southern Maine via funds and services. In the past, I’ve volunteered at local non-profits including the Animal Refuge League and for school events in Gorham — campaigning now takes up much of my free time

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I’m a wife, mother, chiropractor, and native Mainer. I reside in Gorham with my husband Scott and we have 6 children, with my 2 teenage boys still at home. I enjoy spending time with my family, renovation projects, being outdoors, motorcycle riding, and brewing beer.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

I think my background would be a good fit for one of the health committees but I also have a great interest in veteran affairs and education.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Business owners/operators should have had more input into decisions that impacted their livelihood. Going forward, they should have input into what decisions are made toward recovering our state.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Budget cuts are complex and where to make changes will be carefully considered, but will have to be done. To increase revenue, we need to attract people to our state and make living here viable.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I align with the ideas of fiscal responsibility, maintaining our rights, our freedoms, and upholding the Constitution.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The next generation should consider how their financial choices of today impacts tomorrow. We have a duty to Maine’s people and environment, but without a strong economy, we can’t sustain either.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

One party rule never works — It is “we the people” not “we the party.” We must represent all Mainers — that means getting over your ego and political party to work together to find solutions.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to always represent my district above my own personal desires. I hope to serve in an unbiased, just way. If I accomplish that, I will be satisfied.

