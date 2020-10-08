Social media accounts

Occupation:

Retail store owner/manager

Education:

BA from Brown University in International Relations, MBA from Boston University

Community Organizations:

Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, & Arundel Chamber of Commerce

Democrats of the Kennebunks & Arundel

Active volunteer on RSU21 School Board committees

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy walking, hiking, and camping all over Maine – there’s always a new area to explore, and I sing with a small European folk music group (during normal times).

Family status:

Married to my husband, Nick, for 23 years. We have two sons in college, my father-in-law lives with us, and my parents live nearby.

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Governor Mills has steered us through the pandemic remarkably well, taking a science-based approach, adjusting to conditions in real time, and making the tough decisions that keep us safe.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We need to prioritize services that sustain the health and safety of Maine people, keep working people employed, look for savings in less essential areas, and close tax loopholes.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am running for office to represent the people of District 9 and to be available and responsive to them. The Maine Democratic Party stands for people having a strong voice in their government.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Young voters want to be able to afford post-secondary education, have a good job, and enjoy a free, democratic society. They seek leaders who will prioritize building an open, growing, diverse Maine.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I believe in respectful dialog and fact-based inquiry as key elements of how our democracy should function, so I will model and encourage these behaviors.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will bring a focus on sustainable economic development, including supporting regional economic linkages, developing new Maine industries, and educating and building our workforce.

