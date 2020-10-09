KENNEBUNK – Annette C. Scribner, 92, of Kennebunk, Maine, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, at St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford. Annette had resided at Huntington Common in Kennebunk since 2014, enjoying life with her dear friend, Bob Sernoffsky.

Minutes after her passing, her older brother, Frank R. Chase III, 95, passed away in Minneapolis, Minn.

She was born Annette Hamilton Chase in Edina, Minn., on March 29, 1928, the only daughter of Frank R., Jr., and Virginia (Nickerson) Chase. Annette attended Edina North High School, Lasell Junior College, and Marshall College.

For 56 years, Annette was married to George C. Scribner, a businessman and electrical engineer. At the time of his passing in 2005, they resided in Kennebunk, and Green Valley, Ariz.

Annette was energetic, vivacious, artistic, and creative. While raising her four children and serving as her husband’s business secretary, she found time to volunteer at the local Congregational Church and museums, act in amateur theatre productions, flip and remodel houses, and establish and run the Broad Arrow antique store in Kennebunk. In 1958, she won a Better Homes and Gardens regional architecture contest by submitting the winning house design accompanied by a poem describing the entire structure.

Annette is survived by her younger brother, Stephen P. Chase; four children, Scott R. Scribner of Long Beach, Calif., Sandra J. Mack of San Diego, Calif., Stephen H. Scribner of Dover, N.H., and Schuyler D. Scribner of Nottingham, N.H.; four grandchildren, John Mack, Rebekah Mack, Joanna Mack, and Shannon Scribner; and three great-grandchildren, Amayah Mack, and Sam and Nora Mack.

A private funeral was held on September 24, at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk, presided over by Sandy Lucas, spiritual care director at St. Andre’s. A memorial service is to be planned at a later time.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Annette’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. http://www.bibbermemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Annette’s name to:

Animal Welfare Society

P.O. Box 43

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

