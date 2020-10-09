BATH – Candice J. Hernandez, 73, of Harward Street died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at home and with her family by her side.

Candy was born on September 18, 1947, to Grace and the late Edward Jones. Candy was educated in Bath Schools, and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1965, then Gorham State Teacher’s College (Now the University of Southern Maine) for undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education.

Candy taught for decades in Maine, with the majority being at all three elementary schools in Bath: Fisher-Mitchell, Huse, and finally Dike-Newell. She was a fierce advocate and positive influence for thousands of her students, as well as a friend and mentor to her fellow teachers. Her greatest professional achievement was having the privilege of team-teaching 5th grade with her sister and best friend, Cathy Paquette.

Candy’s accomplishments in the classroom were only surpassed by her dedication to her family and friends. In 1976 she married the love of her life: her dedicated, nurturing, care-taking spouse Ruben Hernandez. Together they raised two sons: Jack and Joe Hernandez.

Candy is survived by her husband Ruben Hernandez of Bath, her son Jack Hernandez, his wife Kamron and their children Lucy and John Jr. of Bath, her son Joe Hernandez and his wife Maggie and their children Grace and Isabel of Rutland, Mass., her sister Cathy Paquette and her husband Dave of West Bath, her brother Mike Jones and partner Kitty Maynard of Portsmouth, N.H., brother Pat Jones and wife Donna of Charleston, S.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Now Candy asked us to share her words with all those who cared about her:

“I helped write this! First of all, please don’t say I was a fighter or that I battled cancer. Actually, I’m grateful to cancer for teaching me the value of love, my family, and supportive friends. Special thanks to my friends Sharon Hudson, June Doiron, Catherine Buotte, Joanna Conathan, Carole Ireland, Sharon Snell, Gayle Bibber-Small, Catherine DuPuis-Tate, Lynn Spivey, Kim Burgess, Dale Green, Kathy and Jimmy Donovan, Bob and Ellen Brewer, and Celestia Smart. My children Jack and Joe as well as their kids Lucy, Grace, Isabel, and John. They have enriched my life. My daughters-in-law Kamron and her parents Renee Karickhoff, Roxann Bonta, and Lee Bonta and Maggie and her parents Mark and Mary Elbag have been so wonderful and supportive. Again, I am appreciative and grateful to all of them. My mom, Grace Jones, sister, Cathy Paquette, brothers, Mike and Pat Jones have been supportive and kind. Their significant others Kitty Maynard (Mike), David Paquette (Cathy), and Donna Jones (Pat) also helped with positive vibes. I want to thank my brother-in-law Robert Hernandez, my nieces and nephews Jenn Jones and her wife Michelle Dilanian, Stacy Jones, Dan Jones and his wife Allyssa, Tim Jones, Marcy Hernandez, and Sam Hernandez. They frequently checked on my progress and were always encouraging. My uncle, Moe Smart always had good wishes for me.

And now, Ruben Hernandez, my nurturing caretaking spouse has provided love, patience, and daily care with never a complaint.”

Candy expressed her desire for a celebration of life to be her final recognition. As you may imagine, six years of hardship caused by her cancer and all its associated maladies gave Candy a compromised immune system and put her in the most vulnerable of those to Covid-19. In light of the current global pandemic, her family wishes to extend, in her honor, a sense of safety around recognizing and remembering this remarkable woman. We will not be hosting a celebration of life until we are assured no one who attends will be at risk. She will not be forgotten by those who knew her and when it is safe to do so, we will celebrate.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

CHANS Home Health and Hospice provided Candy and her family such necessary assistance and support. Please consider donating to this worthy organization in her memory at http://www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving

