BRUNSWICK — Brunswick High School hosted a cross country meet on Saturday, hosting runners from Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, Oxford Hills and Scarborough.

“It was fantastic to have all these schools come,” Brunswick cross country coach Heather Hoisington said.

Brunswick was originally scheduled to host Maranacook and Leavitt on Saturday, but had to reschedule due to the pause placed on Maranacook athletics because of a positive COVID-19 test in the school system.

“We got on the phone after we realized Maranacook couldn’t come,” Brunswick Athletic Director Jeff Ramich said. “Both coaches did a great job setting things up today.”

Brunswick took the boys race in the team results, just edging Falmouth by three points. Bonny Eagle placed first in the girls race, with Brunswick placing second.

Ben Greene of Falmouth finished first individually, with a time of 15:43. Sofie Matson, also of Falmouth, dominated the girls race with a time of 17:37, 25 seconds in front of second place finisher and teammate Karley Piers.

“I felt good and found my rhythm,” said Matson, who had never raced on the course before Saturday.

Added Greene: “I went up against some fast guys today and was thankful for that.”

Greene noted that he beat his personal record on Saturday.

It was the first race of the season for Oxford Hills, who had recently been moved into the “green” zone, allowing for high school sports to resume in Oxford County.

“We haven’t had practice in over two weeks. We got the green light yesterday (Friday), and resumed today with this meet,” said Josh Cabral, a senior at Oxford Hills.

Tyler Patterson of Brunswick finished 10 seconds behind Greene to earn second place. Zach Barry, the lone runner from Scarborough placed third, Logan Ross of Falmouth finished fourth, and Aiden Simmons of Brunswick was fifth.

As for the girls, Delaney Hesler, Emmaline Pendleton, and Addy Thibodeau all of Bonny Eagle rounded out the top five.

It was the second race of the year at Brunswick High School, and the runners seemed to have a better feel for the course compared to the first race.

“I felt more comfortable on the course today,” said Joseph Valliere of Brunswick, who finished seventh in the boys race.

Coach Hoisington was proud of the way her team performed, especially with the race being in the morning.

“Our boys team did some really great grouping today. The girls team did a fantastic job, all the girls dropped their times today,” she said.

