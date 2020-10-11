What a weekend for weather! Multiple severe warned storms moved through Saturday. Trees were knocked down in northern New Hampshire and western Maine with multiple reports of hail.

High temperatures on Saturday were really impressive, too. It takes a lot to get Portland into the upper 70s this time of year, and the official high temperature on Saturday was 78 degrees at the Jetport. October? More like Oc-Toast-er.

On Sunday morning, NWS Caribou reported snow showers in The County after reaching 70 degrees on Saturday afternoon. Such a drastic change is pretty impressive and is “snow” laughing matter.

Alright, the bad puns are over. Let’s get into the forecast for the upcoming week.

Monday looks fairly quiet. Central and northern areas will get to enjoy a bit of sunshine, while cloud cover lingers over southwestern Maine.

With a cooler pattern dominating, high temperatures will end up falling short of average. Widespread highs in the 50s is on the way.

Clouds steadily increase Monday night. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies Tuesday morning signal the return of rain.

Rain showers are expected through the day on Tuesday.

There’s potential for some spots to receive an inch or so of rain. This will be quite beneficial for the region. Rainfall deficits have grown despite the showers over the last few weeks. Currently, the deficit is now over eight inches in Portland.

Showers clear to the east overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. It will stay a bit milder with the increased clouds and the moisture.

By midday Wednesday, temperatures surge into the 60s under partly sunny skies.

While the chance for 70 degrees does exist, it gets more and more difficult to achieve as we get later into October.

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday, but with a bit more sun. The breeze gradually increases later in the afternoon ahead of a cold front on Friday.

A pretty impressive pattern shift is on the way late in the week. Locally, expect things to become more active.

As the colder air wraps in Saturday, a few flakes might be able to mix in through the higher elevations.

More details on that as we get closer, though.

For more weather info, follow me on Twitter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: