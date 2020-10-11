“Pro-life” sounds like a wonderful movement. “Anti-abortion” is a much more appropriate description, however. Most of the “pro-life” politicians vote against any medical, housing, nutritional, educational or financial help for the many young women and poor women who decide to have an abortion. If they were truly pro-life, they would be trying to make life better for women; this would prevent many abortions, not to mention the struggles of many families now in dire circumstances.

This term is used by politicians to appeal to the religious right. But honestly, Jesus would be appalled at a country of such wealth allowing so many of its people to be homeless and hungry.

Now these “pro-life” politicians are rushing to confirm a Supreme Court justice who will tear down the will of the majority of the people in our country, but they will look “holy” because they are “pro-life.”

Republicans don’t care about women who have nowhere to turn. They apparently don’t care about all the people who can’t breathe because of fires caused by climate change or whose homes are underwater. Voting for laws that save our environment and preserve the health of nature and humanity – that would be pro-life. Instead, they vote to help fossil fuel corporations.

Call a spade a spade. They are anti-abortion and definitely not pro-life.

Valerie Razsa

Gray

