It’s not nice to list your friends from “best” to “worst,” right?

Right – except for when you’re filling out your ballot in an election that uses ranked-choice voting. This fall in Maine, voters get to list their No. 1 favorite pick for several jobs, including U.S. president, U.S. senator and U.S. representative.

This year you also get to choose who you want to list as your No. 2 choice, your No. 3 choice, etc. (Sorry, listing your favorite person multiple times does not help her or him win.) Use a pen to fill in the ovals on your paper ballot like always, but this year, you get to fill in more ovals.

What’s the difference between rating your friends and ranking candidates? Candidates are applying for a job. Vote for the ones who work hard on issues that matter to you. Remember, this is not about choosing a drinking buddy or a BFF. It’s about selecting a caretaker for our democracy.

Mariana Tupper

Yarmouth

