The Maine Millennial’s Oct. 4 column is demonstrating why the silent majority is silent. When you can’t even display a Trump yard sign without sending neighbors into an emotional frenzy of hate, why would you display it?

In this case, displaying a Trump sign has turned a lovely, pit bull-rescuing family into perceived racist homophobes. Keeping in mind that our society views vigilante action against perceived racists or homophobes as acceptable, this is a dangerous situation.

Instead of giving these previously wonderful people some benefit of the doubt or engaging in a conversation to maybe understand their choice, the Maine Millennial immediately jumped to smears. In her mind, you can’t be a good person and display a Trump sign.

This is not how a functional society operates.

We need to do better in understanding each other. I don’t believe that enforcing existing immigration laws is racist. A Trump SCOTUS appointee wrote the deciding opinion expanding LGBT rights into Title VII. Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott wrote a police reform bill; for his efforts, he was dubbed “Uncle Tim.” This from the party that calls Republicans racist. If you look at the actual policy, it doesn’t match this horrible picture portrayed by pop culture and the media. This constant barrage of accusations seems to have brainwashed so many into blindly hating people they don’t understand.

I’m sure if we had an actual conversation, the Maine Millennial wouldn’t see me as homophobic or racist, but I think she prefers slipping Biden pamphlets under the door of her imagined enemy.

Alcide Valle

Portland

