PORTLAND – Catherine J. (Corliss) Hannigan, 67, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020, after a brief illness. Cathy was born in Portland on Feb. 26, 1953, the youngest child of Kenneth H. and Ann T. Corliss. Cathy was raised on Ocean St. East Deering neighborhood where she made many friends. She attended Portland schools including Deering High and remained in contact with some of her schoolmates to this day. Cathy also attended classes at the then SMTVI.

Cathy worked for Patten Appraisal for some years, but then took a position with the Town of Falmouth as the office manager for the public works department for over 25 years. While there, she was instrumental in the formation of the town’s recycling program and committee, an accomplishment that she was very proud of.

In August of 1990 she married Peter S. Hannigan and they lived in the same Portland neighborhood since. She enjoyed travelling with Peter to different places in Maine, just to say she had been there, including the family camp in Moosehead.

After her retirement, Cathy spent her time gardening and making her own crafts and decorations. She attended several craft lessons and had a greenhouse installed in her backyard to accommodate her hobbies. She loved to decorate the house for every occasion.

Cathy was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Margaret A. Brueck, two brothers, John A. and Patrick K. Corliss.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Peter Hannigan, of Portland; a daughter, Andrea Thayer; a brother, Peter P. and his wife Carolyn Corliss of Scarborough; also, many in-laws; nieces and nephews; as well as her cat, Benny.

Services will be private. To offer condolences and share memories please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Donations can be made to your favorite charities in her name or the Animal Refuge League of Maine.

