State health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday but no additional deaths among individuals with the virus.

Twenty two of the new cases were recorded in Androscoggin, Somerset and Kennebec counties, while York and Cumberland counties accounted for just three of the new cases.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 5,725 confirmed or probably cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus as well as 143 deaths. Just shy of 5,000 Maine residents, or 4,998 people, have recovered from the disease.

On Sunday, the superintendent of York schools announced that Coastal Ridge Elementary School will close until at least Oct. 22 because of a suspected outbreak there, although he didn’t specify how many students or staff were infected. Students will participate in distance learning until they return.

York County has become Maine’s COVID-19 epicenter in the past several months, leading to the cancellation of most high school sports. The cancellations have frustrated many coaches and players, however, leading them to wonder whether they’ll lose the entire season.

Maine continues to have among the lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates in the country. Maine’s seven-day, new infection rate of 2.1 new cases for every 100,000 people was lower than every other state but Vermont, according to tracking by the Harvard Global Health Insitute and other groups.

As of Sunday, seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine with five of those being treated in critical care units. The Maine CDC indicated that hospitalization figures will not be provided on Monday because of the state holiday observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: