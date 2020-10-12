The man suspected of putting razor blades in pizza dough at the Saco Hannaford will make his first court appearance Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, was arrested Sunday night and charged as a fugitive from justice in Dover, New Hampshire, based on an arrest warrant from the Saco Police Department. Saco police have not said what charges Mitchell faces for allegedly putting razor blades in pizza dough at the local Hannaford.

A customer at the Saco Hannaford’s found razor blades in Portland Pie pizza dough purchased at the store on Oct. 5. But the police investigation widened in subsequent days, and on Sunday Hannaford issued a product recall for all Portland Pie dough and cheese products sold at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The recall is retroactive to Aug. 1, according to Hannaford spokeswoman Ericka Dodge.

“Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department,” Hannaford said in its recall statement. “After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.”

The grocery store chain said that “out of an abundance of caution, Hannaford has expanded its recall for Portland Pie pizza dough to include all Portland Pie branded products at all Hannaford stores.”

Hannaford has not said how many malicious tampering incidents have been reported or where they allegedly happened. Dodge referred all questions about the incidents to the Saco Police Department.

“We’re looking to them to take the lead in what is sharable and what is not,” she said.

Portland Pie branded products are supplied by It’ll Be Pizza, which operates a manufacturing facility in Scarborough that provides dough to retail pizza shops, schools and restaurants in every state in New England and beyond, according to the company website.

Saco police said Mitchell is a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza.

Saco Deputy Chief Corey Huntress said Monday that additional tampering incidents have been reported in Sanford and Dover, N.H.

Sanford police did not immediately respond Monday morning to requests for information about possible food tampering incidents in that city.

Lt. Brant Dolleman of the Dover Police Department said Mitchell is not facing any local charges related to food tampering. Police in Dover have heard rumors of tampering, but no incidents have been reported, he said.

Anyone who believes they purchased food that has been tampered with should call police, Dolleman said.

“I want people to be aware, but I don’t want people to be terrified,” he said.

Mitchell was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a house in Dover. He remains in custody at the Strafford County Department of Corrections and is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning in Dover.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the malicious tampering case. Authorities have not said yet what might have motivated Mitchell’s actions.

Hannaford said the recall timeline includes all Portland Pie pizza products purchased between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11.

Customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese at any Hannaford deli between those dates should not consume the products and may return the product for a full refund. Customers are also being urged to check storage areas, including freezers, for product that may have been purchased during that timeframe.

Mitchell is currently on probation in Maine after pleading guilty in September 2018 to one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a felony, according to the Maine Department of Corrections and the State Bureau of Identification, which holds criminal history record information. Details of that case were not available Monday.

Mitchell was sentenced to two years in prison and two years probation, with all but seven days of the custodial sentence suspended, the records show. He was last listed as living in the Biddeford area, but also has ties to Sanford, according to the records.

Mitchell also was charged with theft in 2018, but he pleaded to another charge not specified in his criminal history record and he was ultimately fined $500. He has one pending case in York County from May, when he was charged with violating the conditions of his release.

This story will be updated.

