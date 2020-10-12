A 46-year-old woman was killed in a fire Sunday evening in Lebanon.

Maine fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in a single-family home at 1320 Carl-Broggi Highway (Route 202).

The fire was reported in an apartment above the garage, according to fire officials. The woman, whose name has not been released, was found by rescuers and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The Lebanon Fire Department assisted fire marshals at the scene.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: