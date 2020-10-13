The Holy Donut announced Tuesday that it’s closing its shop on Exchange Street in the Old Port, deciding not to renew its lease because of the “tremendous impact” the pandemic has had on business there.

Monday will be the shop’s final day in business, according to a news release.

The Holy Donut also has shops on Park Avenue in Portland and Route 1 in Scarborough. The business, which has received national attention for its creative flavors of potato doughnuts, such as maple bacon, recently started selling its products in Hannaford supermarkets and announced last month plans to open an Auburn location.

The Exchange Street location was open for seven years.

“We look forward to stepping back into the Old Port again in the future when the timing is right and we can secure a location that can better serve the needs of our loyal guests and our exceptional teammates,” the press release said.

This story will be updated.

