The man police believe inserted razor blades into two balls of fresh pizza dough at a Saco grocery store agreed during a court hearing in New Hampshire Tuesday to be extradited back to Maine where he will face multiple criminal charges, including one felony count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, agreed not to fight extradition during a brief hearing in Dover District Court in New Hampshire before Judge Sawako T. Gardner. He could be picked up and taken to York County Jail as soon as Friday, although Sawako set a status review hearing for Oct. 27 in case there is a problem with arranging the transportation.

Police located Mitchell’s vehicle Saturday in a driveway on New Rochester Road in Dover. An officer made contact with Mitchell and arrested him, according to the court records.

Mitchell is also charged with reckless conduct, violating the conditions of his release, and he faces a probation revocation, according to court records. The documents do not describe any alleged motive.

Mitchell is a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, a Scarborough company that produces cheese and dough sold under the Portland Pie Co. brand in Hannaford and other grocery stores. The company also produces dough sold under brand names, and on Monday, the company’s chief executive said its products sold by other retailers may have also been effected.

It is not clear when Mitchell last worked for It’ll Be Pizza or under what circumstances he left the job.

Saco police cited reports that packages of pizza dough had been tampered with at other supermarkets in Maine and in other states, but did not say whether Mitchell was a suspect in those cases, and it’s unclear yet exactly where those other reported tampering incidents occurred.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the food tampering case.

A customer at the Saco Hannaford’s found razor blades in Portland Pie pizza dough purchased at the store on Oct. 5. But the police investigation widened in subsequent days, and on Sunday Hannaford issued a product recall for all Portland Pie dough and cheese products sold at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The recall is retroactive to Aug. 1, Hannaford spokeswoman Ericka Dodge said.

“Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department,” Hannaford said in its recall statement. “After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.”

Hannaford has refused to provide details about the alleged tampering, such as how many products were affected and how many were sold. The company has said it is deferring to police to decide what information should be released.

The recall expanded to Shaw’s and Star Market stores, whose managers removed Portland Pie Co. dough from shelves at all locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island.

