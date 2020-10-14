BATH — Lauren Jacobs had a goal and an assist to lead the Brunswick field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Morse High School on Wednesday.

Abbie Belanger and Julia Pohls also scored, and Kelsey Sullivan had two assists. Hanna Wentworth had five saves.

Gracie Hawkes made eight saves for the Shipbuilders.

GIRLS SOCCER

MONMOUTH 6, RICHMOND 0: Jake Godbout scored two goals and Hayden Fletcher added a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs.

Cam Armstrong, Cody Michaud and Alex Orne also scored.

Monmouth outshot the Bobcats, 19-4.

Monmouth keeper Hunter Frost and Zeke Delorme combined to make four saves. Richmond keeper Connor Vashon had13.

