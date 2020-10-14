TURNER – Robert A. Boisvert, 89, of Turner and formerly of Saco, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, due to complications from congestive heart failure. His children and grandchildren are grateful to have been with him to say their good-byes.

Bob was born on August 2, 1931, a son of Eugene and Stella (Cartier) Boisvert and grew up on a farm in Arundel. He graduated in 1949 at the top of his class at St. Louis High School. Bob met his future wife, Flo, while working at Fishman’s Department Store in Biddeford. They married on July 4, 1953 then honeymooned on Lake Winnipesaukee in N.H. He was a former member of the 103rd Infantry in the National Guard and he worked as a manager at Hannaford for 40 years, retiring in 1992.

Bob was predeceased by his treasured wife of 59 years, Florence (Nadeau) Boisvert in 2012; his daughter, Diane Roy in 1997; and by his two brothers, Reynald and Maurice “Sidney” Boisvert.

He is survived by his daughters, Dolores Dupuis (partner Donald Perreault) of Saco and Kathleen Whitney (husband Ralph) of Westbrook and his son,s Robert M. of Hollis and John (wife Terri-Ann Farrar) of Saco. Bob also leaves his partner of seven years, Theresa Marquis; his six grandchildren, Paul Roy, Melissa Dupuis Ledoux, Ryan Loranger, Stephen Dupuis, Carole Ann Roy Guay and Conner Robert Boisvert; and his six great-grandchildren, Caleb Ledoux, Ethan Ledoux, Jacob Cole, Nicholas Wood, Max Dupuis and Amelia Dupuis.

Bob had many interests throughout his life. These included camping, hunting, horseback riding. He also enjoyed model airplane building and flying, woodworking and genealogy.

Bob’s legacy will always live on through his family and he will be lovingly remembered by all for his quick wit, wry sense of humor, selflessness and generous spirit.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. To view Bob’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to one of the charitable causes that Bob supported throughout the years:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children

