Late Portlander honored at Veterans’ Home

The late Sidney Thorne was named Veteran of the Month for August at Maine Veterans’ Homes in Scarborough.

Thorne died in early August before he received the honor, according to a spokesperson for the Veterans’ Home.

A registered Maine Guide, Thorne was born and raised in Portland and from an early age was taught skills that prepared him for Maine’s rugged wilderness and the beautiful but sometimes unforgiving coast, according to a prepared release from the Veterans’ Home.

Before he was drafted in 1954 at age 19 to serve in the Korean War, Thorne married the love of his life, with whom he had four children. After the war, his fondness and expertise in the Maine wilderness grew stronger, and eventually, he studied to become a Maine Guide. His primary job was to accompany those “from away” on outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and camping. Among the many stories he told from that time in his life was one about when he helped catch a 477-pound bluefin tuna and another about when he bagged an 800-pound moose.

Thorne could recall almost anything about Maine’s rich history in the last half-century, from Muhammed Ali’s controversial win against Sonny Liston to the Elvis concert that never happened.

Open for business

A new Maine-based clothing brand, Preppy Lobster, has introduced its online store, preppy-lobster.com . Inspired by New England’s seaside lifestyle, the company offers casual clothing and accessories that capture the coastal look in classic styles. A collaboration between Falmouth natives Maria Cianchette and Stephanie Maxsimic, along with Maxsimic’s parents Cindy and David Maxsimic, Preppy Lobster invites locals and visitors to set sail and take a piece of Maine with them wherever they go.

Recognition

Simoa Kissama of Porland has completed his Oil Heat Technician training at MEMA Technical Education Center in Brunswick. Simoa is a 2009 graduate of DRC Congo High School. Prior to coming to MTEC, he received formal training in electrical engineering.

Falmouth-based clothing retailer Couleur Collection is celebrating its 20th year in business this month. “Ten months after we first opened, the world experienced 9/11. Now … we find ourselves in a worldwide pandemic. But we want you to know, we are still standing,” said owner Marcia Feller. Most notably over the past two decades, in 2018 the state of Maine honored Couleur Collection with the Silver Collar Award for providing long-lasting, meaningful employment for mature workers. In addition to women’s clothing and accessories, 4,000 square feet of gallery wall space has been devoted to over 100 Maine artists. The shop is located on Route 1 in the Shops at Falmouth Village.

At its annual meeting last month, Independence Association recognized friends and partners. The Director’s Award was given to Laura Harvey, director of Human Resources, for an exemplary response to the challenges presented by the pandemic. The Charles and Frances

Payne Award, which recognizes distinguished service by a community partner, was given to Mid Coast Hospital, which donated hundreds of medical-grade masks, gallons of hand sanitizer and other needed supplies during the pandemic. In addition, the following people were also recognized: Mitch Pfeifle, the James Pierce Building Bridges Award, which honor recognizes independence and overcoming barriers to community inclusion; Legislator of the Year, Rep. Jessica Fay of Raymond, who chaired a legislative committee to study long-term care workforce issues; Jessica York, Denise O’Leary Memorial Award for dedication in helping those with disabilities to gain independence; Kathy Sutherland, Compassion and Devotion Award; Michael Gilligan, Outstanding Direct Service Professional; Mary Hepburn, Distinguished Volunteer

Credit unions merge

Maine State Credit Union in Augusta and Midcoast Federal Credit Union in Freeport announced plans to merge, subject to regulatory and member approval. Combined, the entity will steward over $725 million in member assets and serve more than 46,000 members from eight locations in central and Midcoast Maine. The organizations expect to finalize the partnership in 2021.

