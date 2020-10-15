Midcoast Community Alliance and the Bath Youth Meetinghouse & Skatepark is changing its name to the Midcoast Youth Center, according to a news release.

The nonprofit organization, which serves at-risk students and youth in general for the greater Bath/Regional School Unit 1 communities, will hold rebranding activities on Oct. 22.

The rebranding rollout will highlight a $15,000 donation from an anonymous community member with a matching challenge. The center’s 15to30 campaign wants to raise $30,000 by Dec. 31. Donations and subscription donations can be made by texting 15to30 to 41444.

Also, the center will debut the first issue of its newsletter, MYC News, which includes information about new Program Director Rose McDonnell. It also details the center’s Volunteer Test Drive program and distance learning activities.

Oct. 22 is the 21st annual National Lights on Afterschool Day, which celebrates programs like 21st Century Community Learning and others that enrich the lives of children and families. The center will celebrate with a tree lighting outside its building at 4 Old Brunswick Road and a small, COVID-safe open house for the families of students who are currently part of the center’s distance learning programming during the week.

Next week, the center will change its address from mcamaine.org to www.midcoastyouth.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: