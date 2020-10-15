On Sept. 18, Sen. Susan Collins praised the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “She has been a role model to generations of women, and her legacy will live on in the countless people she inspired.”

That legacy worked toward and defended equal rights for women. But Sen. Collins has confirmed at least dozens of anti-women’s-equality nominees to the federal bench. And her votes to confirm Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will almost certainly help to diminish women’s rights.

Given her professed “support” of these rights, one might expect Collins to oppose the Amy Coney Barrett nomination. Indeed, if she doesn’t fall on her sword for this cause, she will be sticking that sword even further into the hearts of all those who’ve been inspired by Justice Bader Ginsburg, dooming her legacy of equal rights for generations.

Does anyone really believe she’ll abstain or vote against Barrett?

Atherton Seeley

Falmouth

