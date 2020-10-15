On Sept. 18, Sen. Susan Collins praised the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “She has been a role model to generations of women, and her legacy will live on in the countless people she inspired.”
That legacy worked toward and defended equal rights for women. But Sen. Collins has confirmed at least dozens of anti-women’s-equality nominees to the federal bench. And her votes to confirm Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will almost certainly help to diminish women’s rights.
Given her professed “support” of these rights, one might expect Collins to oppose the Amy Coney Barrett nomination. Indeed, if she doesn’t fall on her sword for this cause, she will be sticking that sword even further into the hearts of all those who’ve been inspired by Justice Bader Ginsburg, dooming her legacy of equal rights for generations.
Does anyone really believe she’ll abstain or vote against Barrett?
Atherton Seeley
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk, Kennebunkport mull short-term rental regulation
-
South Portland Sentry
City clerk named Rookie of the Year
-
American Journal
Bicentennial Maine: Buxton
-
Kennebunk Post
Bait shed floor needs fixing at Cape Porpoise Pier
-
Northern Forecaster
Cumberland Crossing pushes on, finish date unset
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.