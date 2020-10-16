Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/kesslerformaine

Party affiliation:

Democrat

Occupation:

Energy Auditor

Education:

Bachelor of Arts, Music

Community Organizations:

Endorsed by the Maine Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, MSEA SEIU Local 1989, EqualityMaine, Planned Parenthood, Foulmouthed Brewing Mug Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I spend my days working as a self-employed energy auditor and home inspector, taking care of my family, home schooling my children because of the pandemic, and diving deep into learning and changing governmental policy to benefit society and the planet. Between all of those moments, I try to “live each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign [myself] to the influences of each.”

Family status:

Married, two children (10 & 6)

Years in the Legislature: 2018-2020

Committee assignments (if elected):

Energy, Utilities & Technology Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I am absolutely satisfied with how Governor Mills and her entire team has handled the pandemic. One proof of success is in the fact that Maine has one of the lowest infection rates in the nation.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Efficiencies must be found, services must not be cut, and the wealthiest 1% of Mainers must pay more in taxes. In the long term we must invest in broadband, clean energy, healthcare and education.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

We agree that food, housing, health care and education are basic human rights. We believe that we must preserve our planet and take bold action to reduce our impact on it. We can wait no longer.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The first issue I think of is the lack of affordable housing in the region. Home sale and rent prices are increasing exponentially due to short supply. If they can’t afford to live here, they’ll leave

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I do everything I can to engage those I disagree with, find common ground and treat everyone with the respect they deserve. However, there is no equivalence: the Maine GOP frequently misleads and lies

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I am trying like hell to get our state to invest in home weatherization to the level we need. It will create good jobs, save people money, increase energy independence and improve our environment.

