Insurance & Investments

University of Montana

The Morrison Center, Scarborough Maine – former president and current board member

The Cape Elizabeth Education Foundation – former president and board member

I enjoy reading, traveling and golf.

Married to Nancy. Have five children and four grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: None

Insurance and Financial Services

Veteran’s Affairs

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. I think that the initial steps taken were good and our citizens did very well. I also think that we could have opened parts of our state’s businesses more quickly in those counties with no cases.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Every department would be asked to make cuts equally. No open or new positions would be added. Federal assistance would be acquired where available. Taxes would be increased only as a last resort.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I would apply my background in business and finance to help to put together a workable budget that would continue to provide good services. I would work with our small businesses to help them recover

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The most pressing matter for them is finding a good job. We need to focus on jobs that provide a good income and strong benefits. Many want to live in Maine but are lacking that great opportunity.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. In all of my interactions, I would have civility at the center. I would work across party lines and find compromise. We are in this boat together and have to be rowing in the same direction.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I would work on helping the small business sector recover from the shutdown. They are the job creators. As a veteran I would also like to work with veterans issues as everyday we lose them to suicide.

