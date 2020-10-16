Social media accounts

Party affiliation:

Republican

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Degree in Criminal Justice

Community Organizations:

Volunteered at Portland’s Trauma Intervention, past president and current public affairs officer – Spurwink Road & Gun Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I have a regular yoga and meditation practice. I enjoy hiking, walking, and the outdoors. Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things that I do. I’m very proud of the 2016 President’s award that I received from Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine for volunteer of the year.

Family status:

I’ve been married to Philip Walter for 22 years. We have three daughters and three grandchildren.

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Due to my criminal justice degree, I would be most interested and suited for the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The initial shutdown was wise. After that, we could have identified and protected our at-risk populations without taking such a blanket approach to our coronavirus response.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

It’s crucial to address revenue shortfalls by prioritizing what’s most important. I will do my best to understand how adjustments to the budget affect Maine’s people and especially my district.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am more socially liberal than some Republicans, yet my fiscal views are generally in line with my party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

I was born and raised in Maine. I’m passionate about preserving open spaces, clean air and water, and our natural resources. I want future generations to be able to live, work and enjoy our great state.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

It’s difficult to change things without understanding another person’s point of view. Therefore, I always want to be respectful of everyone’s voice.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My aim is not to accomplish personal goals but to honestly represent the wishes and needs of the people in my district. I will always remember that my seat in Augusta belongs to them, not me.

