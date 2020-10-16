Three Biden 2020 signs have been stolen from property near my home. With a president who relishes inciting violence, it’s no surprise that voters in this country are deeply divided politically. But to remove signs because someone doesn’t like another candidate is childish, downright mean and against the law.

Campaigning door-to-door is next to impossible this season because of COVID, so political signs are a key way to show our support. Mine aren’t the only ones swiped. There are reports from across the state of Biden and Black Lives Matter signs being pilfered, allegedly by Trump supporters who think anything goes in this election. Stealing them is not only vile, it’s a crime. Taking or defacing a single sign carries a fine of $250. And it’s a waste of time for law enforcement to investigate the incidents.

Note to thieves: Taking the advice of another swiped-sign victim, I covered my third Biden sign with oil and glitter. I’m told it’s next to impossible to get rid of glitter from inside a car or the bed of a pickup truck. Thankfully, win or lose, Biden’s message will stick.

Connie Sage Conner

Harpswell

