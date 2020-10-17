Democrat Katey Branch is the best pick for Maine Senate District 19 because she puts the community first.
Katey dedicates the majority of her time toward helping the community through the Alan Day Community Garden, where she spends her time teaching the youth about leadership skills. Katey is always supporting local businesses, and getting involved with local nonprofits like the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy to help advocate for the environment.
As a former youth leader from the community garden, I had the chance to get to know Katey Branch and work alongside her. She helped me gain a voice in my community and was always there to support me and my projects.
Branch is a friend to everyone she meets and will always be there for others because she has a heart of gold.
Madison Sheppard
Waterford
