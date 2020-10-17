For a moment, I thought I was reading The Onion when I saw Thursday’s front-page, above-the-fold headline: “Hannaford blames technology in failure to report tampering.”

Just let that sink in for a moment. Some kook is accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough a couple months ago – which goes unreported – and then again last week.

From the outside looking in, probably the most non-technological situation ever, and yet Hannaford makes it sound like some sort of cyberattack and then proceeds to clam up.

Replace the word “technology” with “human error” in the headline, and everything makes sense.

As the late Don Imus used to say, you can’t make this stuff up.

Paul Engel

Yarmouth

