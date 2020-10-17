Employees of Portland’s District 5 Public Works Maintenance Unit brought bouquets of sunshine, smiles, happiness and joy to our neighborhood over the past two weeks.

City workers removed several thousand feet of 60-year-old asphalt sidewalks on Martin Road and Autumn Lane. The sidewalk sections posed a substantial risk to anyone who dared to use them.

Throughout their labors, these hardworking people went to great efforts not to block traffic with all of their vehicles. They worked diligently. They were courteous, polite and good ambassadors for the city of Portland.

The result of their efforts are welcome by all of us in the neighborhood. Thank you, District 5, for your professionalism! Portland is proud of your work ethic.

Hank Dozier
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles