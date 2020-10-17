Employees of Portland’s District 5 Public Works Maintenance Unit brought bouquets of sunshine, smiles, happiness and joy to our neighborhood over the past two weeks.
City workers removed several thousand feet of 60-year-old asphalt sidewalks on Martin Road and Autumn Lane. The sidewalk sections posed a substantial risk to anyone who dared to use them.
Throughout their labors, these hardworking people went to great efforts not to block traffic with all of their vehicles. They worked diligently. They were courteous, polite and good ambassadors for the city of Portland.
The result of their efforts are welcome by all of us in the neighborhood. Thank you, District 5, for your professionalism! Portland is proud of your work ethic.
Hank Dozier
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Elect generous, civic-minded Branch in Senate District 19
-
Editorials
Another View: What a Justice Barrett might mean for the Second Amendment
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: In House District 32, Walter will be a problem-solver
-
Local Elections
Four candidates running for 2 seats on Sanford City Council
-
News
Four candidates running for two seats on Sanford City Council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.