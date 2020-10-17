Employees of Portland’s District 5 Public Works Maintenance Unit brought bouquets of sunshine, smiles, happiness and joy to our neighborhood over the past two weeks.

City workers removed several thousand feet of 60-year-old asphalt sidewalks on Martin Road and Autumn Lane. The sidewalk sections posed a substantial risk to anyone who dared to use them.

Throughout their labors, these hardworking people went to great efforts not to block traffic with all of their vehicles. They worked diligently. They were courteous, polite and good ambassadors for the city of Portland.

The result of their efforts are welcome by all of us in the neighborhood. Thank you, District 5, for your professionalism! Portland is proud of your work ethic.

Hank Dozier

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: