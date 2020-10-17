Elder abuse is an all-too-common tragedy, one that people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia are at heightened risk to experience. Unfortunately, police, firefighters and emergency personnel – who are often the first to respond to abuse – have limited training about working with people who have dementia.
I am both a daughter and a wife of Alzheimer’s. Both my loved ones have had amazing support from family. Not everyone is lucky enough to have trusted and safe caregivers. Dementias often cause confusion, behavioral changes and diminished communication skills.
It is not always clear to know a person is living with the disease. It is an invisible disability. Many people living with the disease learn to cope. They might have a few answers that fit many questions. Training will help police, firefighters and emergency personnel know they are dealing with this invisible disability.
Thankfully, Sen. Susan Collins has been a leader, introducing the Alzheimer’s Association-endorsed Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (S. 3703/HR 6813). Passed unanimously by the Senate and just recently passed in the House, this bill will require the Department of Justice to develop training materials to assist professionals supporting victims of abuse living with dementia. Dementia-specific training materials for these professionals will help protect those in long-term care from elder abuse.
Please join me in thanking Sen. Collins for her work to help protect our nation’s seniors including those living with dementia who are most at risk.
Mary Dysart Hartt
Alzheimer’s ambassador
Hampden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Elect generous, civic-minded Branch in Senate District 19
-
Editorials
Another View: What a Justice Barrett might mean for the Second Amendment
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: In House District 32, Walter will be a problem-solver
-
Local Elections
Four candidates running for 2 seats on Sanford City Council
-
News
Four candidates running for two seats on Sanford City Council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.