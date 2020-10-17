I am writing to encourage Sanford voters in House District 18 to vote for my friend, Democrat John Tuttle, to represent them in Augusta.

John has dedicated his life to serving the state of Maine and our community. Whether as an emergency medical technician, a member of the Maine Army National Guard, a member of the Legislature or a member of the Sanford City Council, John has always put the needs of others above himself.

This is a time when people seem more divided more than ever. What we need are calm, reasoned leaders who work to unite us, not divide us, as citizens. John has proven that he is a leader who can bring people together to support the common good.

Please join me in supporting John Tuttle to be the next state representative for House District 18.

Adam Cote

Springvale

