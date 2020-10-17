I will be voting on Nov. 3 for independent candidate Sophie Warren for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough Coastal District 29.

I had a chance recently to have a conversation with Sophie. She spoke with passion on the topics of helping find economic solutions for our state to the coronavirus crisis; the dangers of climate change, and the need for good health care for all human beings in our state.

I believe we need strong, energetic, optimistic women in politics now. I’m glad she is running to represent the people of her hometown of Scarborough.

I will be voting for her on Nov. 3. I hope my friends and neighbors will support her as well.

Robin Provencher

Scarborough

