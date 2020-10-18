Jay Allen told Staff Writer Kevin Miller that he decided to run for Congress because he “cannot sit by and let progressives destroy our country” (Oct. 11). This has become a common refrain among Republicans.

Donald Trump, as well as many other Republicans, are fond of charging progressives and Democrats with being radical left-wing socialists.

If that can be said, then it can also be said that Trump, and the Republicans in Congress and the Senate, are radical right-wing fascists.

I would certainly rather have the government in the hands of Democratic socialists, who believe in the common good and justice for all, than in the hands of Republican fascists, who believe in “liberty” for a few select groups at the expense of the common good.

Bill Briggs

Windham

