I watched the U.S. Senate debates to help me decide (among all the negative ads) to vote for Susan Collins or Sara Gideon.
Instead, I discovered a “breath of fresh air,” Lisa Savage. A non-politician, non-millionaire with a $100,000 budget who wants to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate! She seemed well educated and answered the questions directly and objectively and expressed her ideas well. I was amazed she could maintain her composure and concentration to answer questions after Max Linn’s rantings.
I went to lisaforme.org to learn more about this woman. I was even more impressed. If you want a “breath of fresh air,” go to lisaforme.org and vote for Lisa Savage for U.S. Senate.
Travis Brown
Union
