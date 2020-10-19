Portland’s “tweaking” of short-term rental regulations has not ameliorated the negative impact on neighborhoods.

There are ten STRs within a block of our three-flat home. We endure noise in backyards and on decks after midnight. STR managers routinely ignore occupancy restrictions, creating on-street parking problems. We’ve called the fire department to report open fires on a wood porch, as well as an out-of-control pit fire at 3 a.m. Complaints to the management company responsible for problem buildings go unanswered and unheeded.

Since July, cars from “hot spot” states stay a day or two and then move on. Do STR “hosts” really ensure that visitors meet state COVID requirements? Why is a building of exclusively STRs not classified as a hotel?

Portland needs more housing on the peninsula. Supporting Question E will help preserve the residential character of our neighborhoods.

Elizabeth Miller
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles