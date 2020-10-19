Portland’s “tweaking” of short-term rental regulations has not ameliorated the negative impact on neighborhoods.

There are ten STRs within a block of our three-flat home. We endure noise in backyards and on decks after midnight. STR managers routinely ignore occupancy restrictions, creating on-street parking problems. We’ve called the fire department to report open fires on a wood porch, as well as an out-of-control pit fire at 3 a.m. Complaints to the management company responsible for problem buildings go unanswered and unheeded.

Since July, cars from “hot spot” states stay a day or two and then move on. Do STR “hosts” really ensure that visitors meet state COVID requirements? Why is a building of exclusively STRs not classified as a hotel?

Portland needs more housing on the peninsula. Supporting Question E will help preserve the residential character of our neighborhoods.

Elizabeth Miller

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: