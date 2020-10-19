Portland’s “tweaking” of short-term rental regulations has not ameliorated the negative impact on neighborhoods.
There are ten STRs within a block of our three-flat home. We endure noise in backyards and on decks after midnight. STR managers routinely ignore occupancy restrictions, creating on-street parking problems. We’ve called the fire department to report open fires on a wood porch, as well as an out-of-control pit fire at 3 a.m. Complaints to the management company responsible for problem buildings go unanswered and unheeded.
Since July, cars from “hot spot” states stay a day or two and then move on. Do STR “hosts” really ensure that visitors meet state COVID requirements? Why is a building of exclusively STRs not classified as a hotel?
Portland needs more housing on the peninsula. Supporting Question E will help preserve the residential character of our neighborhoods.
Elizabeth Miller
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Folk, rock and covers for a cause
-
Schools and Education
School districts face end-of-year deadline to spend CARES money
-
Editorials
Our View: It shouldn’t be a surprise that fatal drug overdoses keep increasing
-
Food
Eat & Run: Beer or no beer, Orono Brewing is a worthy lunch stop
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Gideon would be a senator who protects us
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.