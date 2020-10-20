The voters of House District 49 in Brunswick should elect Poppy Arford as their state representative on Nov. 3. Poppy has lived, worked and raised a family in Brunswick for over 35 years. In that time she has served as town councilor, patient advocate and adviser for health improvement organizations, mediator with the attorney general’s Consumer Complaint Program, director for SHAREcenter, substance abuse counselor for Community Alcoholism Services and Outward Bound instructor. Poppy has received numerous awards for her outstanding work with these organizations. Poppy is well qualified to serve as our state rep.

In Augusta, Poppy will get results by listening to all points of view and using the best ideas, no matter the source, to arrive at the best possible solutions. The citizens of House District 49 will be well served by electing Poppy Arford.

Richard Kania

Brunswick

