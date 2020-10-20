In these politically polarized and challenging economic times, it is more important than ever that we elect thoughtful, compassionate and conciliatory leaders to our state legislative bodies. That is why I am proud to support state Rep. Steve Moriarty in his bid for reelection to Maine House District 45, which includes the town of Cumberland and part of Gray.

Whether it is his legislative goals of supporting people and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, developing clean and renewable sources of energy, protecting revenue sharing and school funding, or preserving our natural resources, Steve always puts the interests of his constituents first and I have no doubt that he will continue to do so if elected to another term. Please join me in voting for Steve Moriarty either via absentee ballot now or in person on Nov. 3!

Mark J. Segrist

Cumberland Foreside

