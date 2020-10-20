Once again I am voting for Joyce “Jay” McCreight for state representative. Jay has consistently supported public education and has won the respect of the Maine Educators Association and our local retired educators. She knows firsthand the difficulties facing our active teachers and staff, even before COVID-19 hit.

Moreover, Jay has demonstrated her ability and willingness to work in a bipartisan manner to get things done, not only for her constituents, but for all the people of Maine. Jay sponsored a bill to improve school bus safety, a bill suggested by a constituent. It received unanimous support on the bipartisan Transportation Committee, as well as in the full House and Senate and is now state law.

Recently, Jay knocked on my door and presented my family with a State of Maine In Memoriam for my husband, who had passed away last year. She cares deeply for individuals and families.

Jay listens, she acts! She deserves your vote.

Peg Newberg

Harpswell

