I first met Stacy Brenner this past winter, but I have known what she and her husband John are doing over at Broadturn Farm for some years now. As a former small business owner myself I have been impressed by what they have done with their farm, making it an integral part of the local community.

When I spoke with Stacy I was also struck by her dedication to public health and, especially in this risky time for front line workers, her willingness to go back to work in the nursing field. One of our greatest challenges right now is accessing affordable health care, especially with the job losses associated with this pandemic. More than ever we need people like Stacy in Augusta who know how important this is for everyone. I know that she will be as dedicated a state senator as she is a health care professional.

Dave Durrell

Hollis

