BRUNSWICK – Jake Harrington lost his life at just 28-years-old on October 17, 2020, after a long battle with organ failure, and died from complications of pneumonia.Jake was an incredible man, husband, father, son, nephew, brother, and friend. He had a huge heart, a hard head, and a beautiful smile. He loved his family, his dog, Keto, and his jeep. He loved the ocean and worked on a dozen boats out of Five Islands, Portland, New Bedford, and Gloucester. He loved to go ice fishing, four wheeling, and spend time with his family and dog.He married his wife, Kayla, on February 14, 2020, after six loving years together, and two weeks later they welcomed their daughter Giavanna to the world, who he loved with every beat of his heart .He was so loved and he will be so, so missed by so many as he joins his parents, grandparents, and best friend.Rest in peace Jake, all your dreams came true. You will never be forgotten. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

