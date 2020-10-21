WESTBROOK – Newman “Bud” Dorsey, 88, of Westbrook, passed peacefully on the morning of Oct. 16, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1932, in Fort Fairfield, the youngest of nine children to Leona (Picard) and Edward Dorsey. Bud graduated from Fort Fairfield High School and the Bentley School of Accounting and Finance in Boston.

He worked hard at Bentley, while also working two jobs as a server and at an ice house in Boston. He enjoyed catching an occasional Red Sox game, especially when the cost of a bleachers ticket was just 50 cents. Following his graduation from Bentley, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict, while stationed at Itazuke, Japan. Following his service, he also attended Boston University.

His education opened many doors for the boy from Aroostook County. He started his career in banking and then changed to the insurance industry, obtaining his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation, and working for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 30 years. He climbed the corporate ladder and was most proud of his lengthy tenure as a district manager in western Massachusetts, headquartered in Gardner, Mass. While in Gardner, he was active in the United Way, Rotary Club, and also never missed an opportunity to see one of his beloved Boston teams play. He was a stalwart fan of both the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

Bud had many interests, among them, playing golf and tennis, reading, and listening to great music. With a bit of encouragement, he was happy to share his own exceptional voice. He was a gifted public speaker who made everyone laugh with his stories and was often asked to emcee large gatherings and events. Following his retirement, he especially loved spending time with his family at his daughter Deanna’s camp on Great Pond, in Belgrade Lakes.

Here are just a few things we will remember about Dad: his love for the outdoors and teaching us how to fish, his strong work ethic, Saturday walks to the candy store, his Frankenstein impression being the quickest way to get us upstairs at bedtime, taking us all out for brunch after church on Sundays, his love for our mother, how much he loved telling jokes and stories, and how as he got older he cried so easily especially when he laughed really hard or started talking about how proud he was of his daughters and granddaughters.

He is survived by the love of his life, best friend, and wife of 59 years, Mary (McGillan) Dorsey; his brother, Willis Dorsey of Augusta; his daughter, Carmen Dorsey and her wife, Kate Webb of Portland, his daughter, Deanna Dorsey and her husband, Brad Waddell of Bangor, and his daughter, Michele Dorsey Brooks and her husband, Robert Brooks of Portland. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Emma Waddell, Lily Waddell, and Annabelle Brooks; and by several beloved nieces and nephews. In particular, and more like his little siblings, he is survived by Rick Peterson and his wife, Kathy of Texas, and Sally (Peterson) MacKinnon and her husband, Bruce MacKinnon of Florida.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the extraordinary care provided him by the staff at Beacon Hospice.

Services will be private. He will be interred in Augusta at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services in Portland.

