Arrests
No arrests were reported from Oct. 13-19.
Summonses
10/18 at 12:15 a.m. Amelia Pappalardo, 20, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of unlawful removal of temporary signs.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine calls from Oct. 13-19.
EMS:
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Oct. 13-19.
