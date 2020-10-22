Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 13-19.

Summonses

10/18 at 12:15 a.m. Amelia Pappalardo, 20, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of unlawful removal of temporary signs.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine calls from Oct. 13-19.

EMS:

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Oct. 13-19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: