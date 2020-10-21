This is an unsettling time for all of us. The pandemic, the rise of hate groups, the division that seems to have engulfed our country. We need leaders who believe in our shared future – elected officials who have the commitment and courage to lead with compassion and grace, to make science- and fact-based decisions, and to fight for equity and justice.

Anne Carney is the leader we need in the Maine Senate. She has demonstrated her work ethic and is respected by her peers in the Legislature on both sides of the aisle. She will serve our community and our state with distinction. However you choose to vote – by mail or in person – please join me in voting for Anne Carney for the Maine Senate.

Sari Greene

South Portland

