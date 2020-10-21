This is a letter of support for Sophie Warren.

She is a Scarborough native who is running as an Independent for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough Coastal District 29.

I have known Sophie’s family for decades. I had a chance to meet with Sophie recently and found her to be an optimistic, energetic, personable young woman with a deep interest in her hometown of Scarborough.

She is eager to help us solve the problems of today and tomorrow. She speaks passionately about helping us fight our way through the coronavirus crisis and battle climate change on our beautiful beaches.

On Nov. 3, I’ll be voting for Sophie Warren for state representative. I hope others will join me, too.

Rebecca Sanford Dyer

Scarborough

