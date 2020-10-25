President Trump is planning a brief visit to Bangor on Sunday afternoon, following a rally near Manchester, New Hampshire.

The president will arrive at Bangor International Airport at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and will depart at 3:50 p.m., according to his public schedule.

Earlier in the day, Trump is scheduled to speak at Pro Star Aviation, an aircraft maintenance company in Londonderry, just south of Manchester, New Hampshire’s largest city.

It’s not clear where Trump will appear, and the last-minute event was not listed on the Trump campaign website as of mid-morning Sunday.

Trump’s appearance in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is another signal from Republicans that they need the region’s one electoral vote come November. Trump won there in 2016, and this cycle, his son Donald Jr. and the vice president, Mike Pence, both have made visits in hopes of keeping the district red.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: