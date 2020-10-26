With respect to John Balentine’s most recent two columns in The Forecaster (“Truths about Trump, parts I and II,” Oct. 16 and 23), his titles (and subsequent text in each of these columns) are the exact definition of the word – oxymoron, i.e., “a figure of speech by which a locution produces an effect by seeming self-contradiction … pointedly foolish.”

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: