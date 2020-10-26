GORHAM — Grace Forgues scored to break a scoreless tie in the 51st minute, knocking in a rebound off the post of Mikayla Martorano’s free kick, as Gorham handed Portland its first girls’ soccer loss of the season Monday, 3-0.

Portland had won its first five games.

Forgues added an unassisted goal in the 61st minute for the Rams (4-1-2), who also got a goal from Lauren Fotter in the 77th minute.

CHEVERUS 3, WAYNFLETE 1: Julia Kratzer scored a goal early in each half and finished with a hat trick as the Stags (5-1-1) handled the Flyers (2-3-1) at Portland.

Mia Kratzer provided an assist on Julia’s third goal.

Kiee Sherry had a goal in the final minutes for Waynflete.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 10, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Angel Huntsman had a pair of second-half goals and added a pair of assists to lead seven scorers for the Panthers (5-2) in beating the Hawks (2-3) at Yarmouth.

Hayden Wienkowski and Natalie Farrell added two goals apiece for NYA, and Molly Nelson, Jazzy Huntsman, Naomi Reichsman and Lauren Powers also scored.

Maggie Holt, Graca Bila and Michala Wallace provided assists for the Panthers.

KENNEBUNK 5, BIDDEFORD 1: Sophia Esch paced the offense with a pair of goals, one in each half, as the host Rams topped the Tigers in a mutual opener.

Emily Archibald scored in the eighth minute to give Kennebunk a 1-0 lead, and Sydney Dumas and Kate Russell added goals in the second half.

WINDHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Julia McKenna opened the scoring with an unassisted goal off a scramble in front of the net and Sarah Talon added a goal on a feed from Abbey Thornton as the Eagles (5-0) took a 2-0 advantage at halftime in beating the Scots (2-4) at Standish.

Ashley Clark extended Windham’s lead in the second half with a nice bender from just inside the 18. Bonny Eagle’s Hailey Koons scored with an assist from Laura Libby.

MARANACOOK 2, MORSE 0: Addie Watson and Grace Dwyer scored goals as the Black Bears beat the Shipbuilders in Readfield.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 3, CHEVERUS 2: Joey Ansel-Mullen set up Alex Best for the equalizer early in the second half and scored twice on direct kicks as the Flyers (7-0) topped the host Stags (1-5).

Ryan Kratzer gave Cheverus a 1-0 lead in the first half, and Emmett Schuele scored late in the second half on a penalty kick.

