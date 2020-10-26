OLD TOWN — Maine State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Old Town, and have interviewed the shooter, officials said Monday.
The death of Derek Blyth, 42, on Saturday in an Old Town apartment was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office.
State police detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.
The shooter has been identified and interviewed but no charges had been filed as of Monday, officials said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham town office closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure, interrupting early in-person voting
-
Arts & Entertainment
Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure
-
Business
Portland-based jewelry store chain marks 150th anniversary
-
Business
As virus resurges, so does fear of more economic pain ahead
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Odell Beckham Jr. out for season with torn ACL