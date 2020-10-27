Let’s Go! has recognized Mid Coast Medical Group–Brunswick Primary Care and Mid Coast Pediatrics with the Site of Distinction award for improving children’s health.

“By following the program’s evidence-based strategies, we’re helping our youngest patients develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime,” states a press release from Mid Coast-Parkview Health. “One of these strategies includes talking with patients and families about healthy eating and active living when they come in for a visit.”

“Mid Coast Hospital is committed to providing evidenced-based community health and wellness programs that help to keep our community healthy and well,” said Mid Coast–Parkview Health Vice President of Community Health Randee Reynolds. “As part of the Let’s Go! program since its inception, Mid Coast Hospital is dedicated to educating youth in our community on how to establish healthy behaviors that last a lifetime.”

Introduced in 2012, the Let’s Go! recognition program identifies and celebrates health care practices for their role in improving the health of children. The program focuses on sustainable change. A Site of Distinction is a health care practice that follows three of the program’s five evidence-based steps to combat childhood obesity. An Advanced Site of Distinction is a health care practice that follows all five steps.

These practices are among 92 practices that care for children recognized for 2020. This is a particularly special achievement in light of all the changes that the pandemic brought this year.

Reynolds added: “In addition to our collaboration with healthcare providers, Mid Coast Hospital’s Let’s Go! program works with more than two dozen community partners including schools, early care and education programs, out-of-school programs and school cafeterias to increase healthy eating and physical activity among children. We are grateful for their partnership to improve the health of all children in our community”

