RICHMOND — Alana Hixon scored the deciding goal for the Richmond girls soccer team in a 1-0 victory over Temple Academy on Wednesday.
The Bobcats improve to 3-3-1 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
YARMOUTH 2, MT. ARARAT 0: Owen Gillian banged home a pass from Will Caruso :45 into the second half to break a scoreless tie and lead the Clippers (6-2-1) past the Eagles (1-4-1 at Topsham.
Cam Merrill added an insurance goal on a Baden McLaughlin feed in the 56th minute.
Jacob Fullerton had 13 saves for Mt. Ararat.
