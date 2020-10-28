RICHMOND — Alana Hixon scored the deciding goal for the Richmond girls soccer team in a 1-0 victory over Temple Academy on Wednesday.

The Bobcats improve to 3-3-1 on the season.

BOYS SOCCER

YARMOUTH 2, MT. ARARAT 0: Owen Gillian banged home a pass from Will Caruso :45 into the second half to break a scoreless tie and lead the Clippers (6-2-1) past the Eagles (1-4-1 at Topsham.

Cam Merrill added an insurance goal on a Baden McLaughlin feed in the 56th minute.

Jacob Fullerton had 13 saves for Mt. Ararat.

