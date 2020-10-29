National Legion chief visits

The American Legion’s national commander visited with the troops at Westbrook Memorial Post 197 on Saturday.

James W. “Bill” Oxford launched a national tour in Maine this week after the pandemic curtailed traveling last spring.

“It’s an honor to be here,” Oxford told the American Journal. “We’ve been grounded since March 15.”

Post 197 Commander Steve Girard, a retired Army veteran, organized an invitation-only reception for Oxford with speakers and guests. He said he believed it was the first time a national commander had visited the post.

Pat Grant of Buxton, post Ladies Auxiliary secretary, said Oxford’s visit was “an honor” for the post.

“It’s awesome,” Grant said.

Oxford, a Vietnam veteran with the Marines, subsequently hitched up with the Army Reserve and retired after 34 years of military duty as an Army colonel.

He was installed as the legion’s commander in August of last year.

Historical society to meet

The first meeting of the season is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The meeting will replace the annual meeting that was canceled in June. The program will be an update of the past season.

